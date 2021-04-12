PD: Fight between customers may have led to shooting at CVS near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road

TEMPE, AZ — Police say a fight between customers may have led to a shooting at a Tempe CVS Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the store near around McClintock Drive and Broadway Road around 3:10 p.m. for reports of a shooting inside the business.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. Police say the man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting suspect, an adult male, was located on scene and taken into custody.

Police say all remaining customers and staff were safely evacuated and no other injuries reported.

Officers say it is very early in the investigation, but police believe this situation started as an altercation between two customers.

The victim and suspect are not being identified at this time.