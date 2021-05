TEMPE, AZ — A 4-year-old girl is dead after an apparent accidental shooting in Tempe Sunday night.

Police say a family member called police around 8:45 p.m. and said the child shot herself inside the home near Rural and Baseline roads.

A short time after police arrived, the girl was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and officials are working to determine exactly what led to the shooting.

No further information has been released.