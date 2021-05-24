Watch
PD: 3-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning in Tempe

Associated Press
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 23, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — A 3-year-old girl has been hospitalized after a near-drowning near Mill Avenue and Broadway Road Sunday afternoon.

Tempe Police and Tempe Fire Medical and Rescue say they responded to a drowning call at around 4:45 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they located a 3-year-old girl who was receiving aid from a person on the scene.

Tempe fire officials then took over treatment and transported the girl to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Further details surrounding this incident are not yet known at this time.

This is the first of two reported near-drownings Sunday.

