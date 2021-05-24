FD: 3-year-old in extremely critical condition after being pulled from canal in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old child is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a canal in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews say they responded to a call of a person in the canal at around 5:30 p.m. near 55th Avenue and Grand Canal.

Phoenix police say they received a report from a passerby that he saw a small child floating in a canal.

When Phoenix police arrived on the scene, they were able to pull a 3-year-old boy out of the canal and began CPR.

Phoenix firefighters then arrived on the scene and took over treatment and transported the child to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

After further investigation, it was discovered that the boy left a home near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road and entered the canal.

Officials say the child's parents were looking for him at the time.

This is an ongoing investigation, police say.

This the second reported near-drowning Sunday.