FD: 3-year-old in extremely critical condition after being pulled from canal in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old child is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a canal in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews say they responded to a call of a person in the canal at around 5:30 p.m. near 55th Avenue and Grand Canal.
Phoenix police say they received a report from a passerby that he saw a small child floating in a canal.
When Phoenix police arrived on the scene, they were able to pull a 3-year-old boy out of the canal and began CPR.
Phoenix firefighters then arrived on the scene and took over treatment and transported the child to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.
After further investigation, it was discovered that the boy left a home near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road and entered the canal.
Officials say the child's parents were looking for him at the time.
This is an ongoing investigation, police say.