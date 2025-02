One person was taken to a hospital Saturday after a propane tank caught fire at Tempe Town Lake.

Officials say they were called to the scene Saturday night and found a leaking propane tank on fire.

The fire was put out and one individual sustained burn injuries. That person's condition is not currently known.

ABC15 is working to learn if the fire happened in the same area as the Innings Festival and if the event was active at the time of the fire.

This incident remains under investigation.