Man dead following shooting outside Tempe IKEA, two detained in Maricopa

Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 21, 2022
TEMPE, AZ — A man has died and two people were detained in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of the IKEA in Tempe Monday afternoon.

When authorities arrived on scene sometime before 1:30 p.m., they located a man who was shot outside his vehicle in the back corner of the parking lot of the business.

The man was transported for his injuries but has since died, according to Tempe police.

Police say two people were detained in a neighborhood in Maricopa in connection to the shooting.

Tempe police have the area "locked down" as they investigate. They believe this is an isolated incident.

The Tempe IKEA is located near I-10 and Warner Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15.com for the latest updates.

