New video shows moments leading up to deadly Tempe house fire

New video shows what appears to be the moment a Tempe home caught fire, leaving two people dead.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Oct 12, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — A neighbor’s home surveillance camera showed the moment a house on West Geneva Drive in Tempe suddenly caught fire early Monday morning.

A loud boom can be heard in the video before a flash of light and a cloud of smoke, all happening within seconds on the video’s timestamp.

The fire killed two people who were inside the home at the time.

Crews from Southwest Gas were out capping gas lines and assisting with the investigation Monday, as is protocol, according to Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department.

Tempe Fire officials confirmed the fire was not the result of an issue with the gas lines, however, the cause is still under investigation.

Fire officials are also awaiting autopsy results to confirm the identities of the two people who died, although neighbors suspect it was the older woman and her adult daughter who they say lived there.

