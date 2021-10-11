FD: Two dead after house fire in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Two people are dead after a house fire in Tempe early Monday morning.

A spokesperson with Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department said the fire started around 2 a.m. near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive.

Multiple departments responded to the blaze and firefighters were met with fire coming from all of the windows of the home.

After the fire was extinguished, two people were found dead inside. It's not yet clear who the victims were.

Fire officials say initial reports indicate there were no working smoke detectors in the home, but that is still under investigation.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.