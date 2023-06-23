New Tempe police chief shares vision, discusses high-profile cases

TEMPE — Kenneth McCoy is now on the job as Police Chief in Tempe. He’s already hitting the ground running and sharing his vision with ABC15 while weighing in on a couple of high-profile investigations.

"I love it. I love it here. What I love the most are the people,” said Chief McCoy.

In his first three weeks, he's been meeting with people in the community and in the department.

McCoy is splitting the start of his job as Tempe's top cop into two phases.

First is listening and then assessing what he's learned before implementing changes.

"It’s quite ambitious. A 30, 60 and 90-day plan,” said Chief McCoy.

Chief McCoy tells ABC15 what he's noticed since arriving to Fifth Street is that his department is operationally sound and the people know their jobs.

"For me, it is guiding the department in my vision. My vision is for us to be a police department that serves both professionally and with compassion,” said Chief McCoy.

McCoy says he plans to look into the Sean Bickings case, after some questioned the lack of department policy requiring officers to rescue a man from Tempe Town Lake.

On June 5, 2023, the same day McCoy started as chief, his department opened an investigation into a burned pride flag taken from a flag pole outside city hall.

"Any type of hate is not something I am going to sit idly by and allow to happen, as long as I am chief, we are going to do our part,” said Chief McCoy.

Chief McCoy says his style of policing includes community engagement.

"We may not always agree. But, at the end of the day, it's going to be because it is going to be the best thing for the community as a whole,” added Chief McCoy.

As far as resources, the chief is a fan of electronic ticketing to free up officers between stops faster and the idea of investing in a real-time crime center to help solve crimes better.