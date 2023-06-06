Pride flag burned at Tempe City Hall, police investigating

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Police Department is investigating after someone took down and burned a Pride flag that was hanging outside of Tempe City Hall.

A representative with the City of Tempe says they have already replaced the Pride flag and flagpole that was damaged after the flag was burned.

To commemorate Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, the city raised a Pride flag that has the City of Tempe logo on it at city facilities.

The flag was represented along with the American flag, the State flag, and a Juneteenth flag for the month of June.

The Pride flag was the only one damaged, according to the city representative.

“This act of aggression does not represent our community. Hate has no place in Tempe. We are committed to championing diversity, inclusion and equity and ensuring that our community is safe and welcoming for everyone,” said City Manager Andrew Ching.

Tempe police have not released details in their vandalism investigation.

The incident comes as the Human Rights Campaign, for the first time ever, declared a national state of emergency Tuesday for LGBTQ+ Americans who the campaign says are facing extremist attempts to roll back their rights.