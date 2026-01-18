Baseline Road reopens in Tempe after multi-vehicle crash involving Waymo cars

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating a crash that shut down a busy stretch of Baseline Road near Priest Drive Sunday morning.

According to Tempe police, a car ran a red light at the intersection and hit another vehicle. Tempe police say the impact caused two self-driving Waymo cars to be hit as well.

Tempe police say there were no passengers inside either Waymo vehicle at the time of the crash.

All told, three people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police believe that an impaired driver was one of the drivers involved in the crash.

They added that a child was in the car with that impaired driver.

It's not clear if that driver is facing charges.

Tempe police say the investigation is still in its early stages, and officers remain on scene working to determine what led up to the crash.

Tempe police say all eastbound and westbound lanes of Baseline Road were closed between Priest Drive and Darrow Drive due to the investigation. The roadway has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.