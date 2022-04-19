Mountain Pointe HS teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

PHOENIX — A Mountain Pointe High School teacher has been arrested for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

In a statement obtained by ABC15, Mountain Pointe High Principal Tomika Banks said the school was notified that one of their teachers, identified in court documents as Mohamed Elounw, was arrested as a result of an investigation.

Banks went on to state that the individual has not been on campus since April 7 and will not be returning to campus.

"Please rest assured that the safety of our students is always our first priority. We take all allegations seriously and thoroughly investigate claims in collaboration with Phoenix PD. In this situation, we are working closely with our assigned SRO (Student Resource Officer) as well as Phoenix PD," stated Banks.

According to court documents, Elounw had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old victim while he was a teacher in the Tempe Union High School District.

On April 6, the victim told her mother that she had a relationship with a school staff member since September 2021 when he sexually assaulted her, court documents state.

The victim identified the teacher to police as Elnounw and stated the relationship started when the two spoke about personal problems and escalated from there.

The victim said that when she ended the relationship, Elnounw became jealous and aggressive toward her.

During an interview with police, Elnounw denied touching the victim in a sexual manner but later admitted to groping her by accident. He also said he helped the victim adjust her shirt near her chest, according to documents.

Following the police interview, Elnounw was taken to police headquarters where he was arrested.

Mohamed Elnounw is facing six charges of sexual abuse.