More than half of Arizona State University's international students are from India

TEMPE, AZ — This year, thousands of new international students will be welcomed at Arizona State University with more than half coming from one country in particular.

The wonderful sights, smells, and sounds are part of the recipe that makes India one of the most diverse, energetic, and unique countries in the world.

India has so much to offer and there's something in particular that ASU is seeking out... students, eager to learn and expand their horizons.

"It was my dream, going abroad because I wanted to know new culture, make new friends, and have a different environment," explained 18-year-old Kashish Bhutani, who lives in India. When ABC15 spoke with her, she was preparing to make the 8,000-mile trek to Arizona to start classes at ASU's main campus in Tempe.

She's excited to begin her studies as a freshman Computer Science major.

"I came to realize it has excellent courses with innovative ways of teaching and it is highly recommended for people who want to do computer science. Also, a lot of Indian students go there," she said.

Bhutani isn't wrong.

According to ASU officials, the school currently has about 12,000 international students - and of those, 6,400 come from India.

"We saw a thirst in their country," explained Matt Lopez, ASU's Deputy Vice President of Enrollment. "It's the largest democracy in the world. It's a country that very much appreciates and knows the power of education. It's a country where kind of the middle class is growing and access to dollars is growing."

Lopez says, ASU doesn't see borders or boundaries and wants to serve any student in the world who'd like to learn.

"We have a charter that is to provide excellent education and we think part of that is to provide educational opportunities globally as well," Lopez added.

This past April, representatives from ASU took a trip to India, stopping in nearly a dozen cities to help recruit new students.

"It's important for us to not only invest in them but also to show them here is who we are, we are dedicated to their success and doing it in a personal matter," said Lopez.

For Bhutani, attending an information session in New Delhi is what finally convinced her to attend ASU. It may be far from home, but she says the opportunities outweigh any butterflies she may be feeling.

"Meeting new friends, new teachers, and learning new things," are all on her agenda she said.

ASU also has recruitment teams in China, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

Currently, in-state tuition for a year costs an ASU student $11,308. Out-of-state students pay $31,450 for the year.

International students pay $34,398, which university officials say includes fees for programs and activities that are specialized for them, among other things.

International students are eligible for certain scholarships but cannot take out federal student loans in the U.S. but oftentimes have lending opportunities in their home countries.