More than 400 customers without power following alley fire in north Tempe

Power restoration isn't expected until 10 p.m.
tempe power outage
Posted at 3:22 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 18:55:16-04

TEMPE, AZ — More than 400 customers are without power in north Tempe Monday following an alley fire behind a business.

Fire officials say the fire spread along power lines near Scottsdale and Curry roads, sometime before 11:30 a.m.

APS officials say an outage was caused by "problems with [their] equipment" from Weber Drive to Curry Road and from Scottsdale Road to 76th Street.

A restoration time was extended until 10 p.m. according to APS' outage map.

According to officials, a temporary cooling station is open for customers at the North Tempe Multi-Generational Center at 1555 N Bridalwreath Street.

Officials temporarily closed the area for the fire. No injuries were reported.

