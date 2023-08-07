More than 400 customers without power following alley fire in north Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — More than 400 customers are without power in north Tempe Monday following an alley fire behind a business.

Fire officials say the fire spread along power lines near Scottsdale and Curry roads, sometime before 11:30 a.m.

APS officials say an outage was caused by "problems with [their] equipment" from Weber Drive to Curry Road and from Scottsdale Road to 76th Street.

A restoration time was extended until 10 p.m. according to APS' outage map.

⚠️ REMINDER FOR RESIDENTS ⚠️@Tempegov Cooling Stations are available to those affected by the #APS power outage near Scottsdale Rd. and Curry Rd.



For a complete list of cooling station locations, please visit https://t.co/5c2gZMmg3A pic.twitter.com/DxKdjd7Kdn — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) August 7, 2023

According to officials, a temporary cooling station is open for customers at the North Tempe Multi-Generational Center at 1555 N Bridalwreath Street.

Officials temporarily closed the area for the fire. No injuries were reported.

