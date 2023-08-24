More than 300 Arizona State University students displaced after fire in Tempe dormitory

TEMPE, AZ — Approximately 320 Arizona State University students in Tempe are being moved to temporary housing after a fire in the building, according to officials.

University officials say a fire broke out in a storage space of the Palo Verde East residence hall Thursday morning.

No one was injured in the fire and officials say damage was minimal, but power has been shut off while crews assess the electrical system and potential water damage.

It is unclear what may have caused the fire.

The displaced students will be provided temporary housing, with officials telling students to prepare for potential displacement through the weekend.

Students have the opportunity to retrieve their belongings and are being provided accommodation information at Desert Financial Arena.