McClintock Drive overpass reopens following closure for structural evaluations

TEMPE — Officials say the McClintock Drive overpass has reopened following a shutdown in both directions Wednesday.

The shut down, announced Wednesday morning, was initiated for structural evaluations amid a weekend water line break.

“ADOT & city engineers are evaluating possible settling cracks in a few bridge column supports where there was standing water,” the city said Wednesday.

A 24-inch water transmission line broke on the north side of the US 60 freeway, between the pedestrian bridge and overpass at McClintock Drive.

According to Ford, the break is up to 22 feet beneath the surface.

The city says no one is without water living close to the break and there are no reports of low water pressure.

The 50-year-old steel cylinder pipe that burst was expected to last 75 years, according to Ford.

There is no estimated time for reopening the US 60.

