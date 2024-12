GUADALUPE, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials are investigating a deadly shooting in the town of Guadalupe.

Deputies were called to the area of Calle Magdalena and Calle Batoua before 1 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCSO says it is investigating the shooting and what led up to it. No further information was immediately available.