Maricopa County Attorney files criminal charges against 68 protesters at ASU

TEMPE, AZ — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has announced it is filing criminal charges against dozens of protesters who demonstrated at Arizona State University in April.

Sixty-eight people allegedly defied police orders to leave ASU’s Tempe campus during a pro-Palestinian protest.

MCAO says the area of campus near Old Main has rules that prohibit encampments. After officers requested the protesters take down their tents, many refused, leading to dozens of arrests and misdemeanor criminal trespassing charges.

"The right to free speech does not extend to violating the law,” said County Attorney Mitchell in a press release. “The university’s policy is clear – encampments are not permitted in this particular area on campus. The protestors – many of whom were not students – were given the chance, over and over again, to peacefully take down the encampments and leave the area. ASU, along with local law enforcement, had a responsibility to keep the area safe for students and faculty. My office is now playing the equally important role of holding these people accountable for their actions.”

A judge dismissed charges against 71 protesters without prejudice in May, leaving the door open for MCAO to file charges.

ASU police chief Michael Thompson was placed on administrative leave after the protests and later retired. He was placed on leave in May after complaints were filed against him stemming from his actions during the protest.