ASU police chief to retire after controversy surrounding campus protests

TEMPE, AZ — The police chief of the Arizona State University Police Department has announced his retirement just months after being placed on administrative leave in connection to campus protests.

ASU police chief Michael Thompson will retire effective August 24, according to a spokesperson who tells ABC15, "Thompson has been with ASU Police since 2008 and was promoted to chief in 2014. He previously spent more than 20 years with the Mesa Police Department. The university community appreciates his years of dedicated service to ASU and wishes him well."

Thompson was placed on paid administrative leave in May of this year while an investigation was opened into complaints filed against him. It stemmed from his actions during protests on campus on April 26-27.

Seventy-two people were arrested amid a pro-Palestinian protest at Arizona State University that started over the Israel-Hamas conflict. ABC15 cameras captured Chief Thompson removing tents from the protest area.

A reason for Chief Thompson's retirement was not immediately provided.

In May, Assistant Chief John Thompson was named Acting Chief. It's unclear who may take over the department.

