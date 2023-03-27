LIVE VIDEO: Tempe police provide update on shooting that left 5-year-old dead

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police officials are providing an update on a shooting that wounded two children and left a 5-year-old dead earlier this month.

Officials say shots were fired from one vehicle and into another during the deadly incident near 52nd Street and Broadway Road on March 17. The vehicle that was shot at had an 18-year-old and six children inside, with all of the children between the ages of 4 and 17.

A 5-year-old was pronounced dead and two other children were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Tempe police and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force have since made multiple arrests but remained otherwise tight-lipped about the investigation.

"Our investigators are continuing their painstaking efforts, remaining laser-focused on finding justice for the victims and their families," police told ABC15.

