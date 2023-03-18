Watch Now
One dead after three juveniles shot near 52nd Street and Broadway Road

Tempe police say a shooting occurred between two vehicles, and multiple suspects are at large
Tempe police say they are searching for multiple suspects after three juveniles were shot overnight near 52nd Street and Broadway Road, leaving one dead.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 10:01:50-04

TEMPE, AZ — A juvenile is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Tempe late Friday night.

Tempe police say it happened around 11:45 p.m. near 52nd Street and Broadway Road.

When officers arrived, they found that a shooting had occurred between two vehicles.

They found three juvenile victims, and they were transported to the hospital. One of the victims was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police have not said how old the victims were, or given the condition of the other two victims.

They say they're looking for multiple suspects in this shooting.

An investigation as to what led up to the shooting is ongoing.

