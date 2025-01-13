Improvement projects, business growth coming to Tempe in 2025

TEMPE — From more shade to affordable housing to business growth, 2025 is bringing several improvement projects to Tempe.

Construction work is underway now on Mill Avenue. The city is investing tens of millions of dollars in transportation, street, and landscaping budgets to improve walkability, put in more tree canopies, and improve electrical connections to support events and festivals.

It is the first renovation of its kind on Mill Avenue in 40 years.

“Really welcome in that new era of downtown,” Eric Iwersen, Transportation and Sustainability Director, said. “We have new restaurants coming in. We have a lot of great, successful events that we want to continue to support and grow. And then, of course, we have new, you know, whole new residents whole new residents and neighborhoods that are coming into the downtown.”

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

For residents, leaders say the city is committed to tackling the affordable housing crisis in the Valley. Thanks to city, state, and federal funds, six housing projects are currently in the works.

There is also growing business interest.

Macayo’s Mexican restaurant will soon open a new spot near ASU and is filling jobs with a hiring fair this week. Dutch Bros. coffee shop chain has signed a 10-year lease for a new headquarters in Tempe, and the city says they will be operating by February.

Residents tell ABC15 any community-centric businesses are welcome, and they look forward to seeing these improvements.

Hear what residents have to say about the impact on quality of life in the video above.