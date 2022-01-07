Former Arizona corrections director Charles Ryan injured, to face charges in Tempe incident

TEMPE, AZ — Former Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Director Charles Ryan is expected to face criminal charges following an incident at a home in Tempe Thursday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Tempe officers arrived at a home near Rural and Warner roads for reports of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Tempe Police Department.

When authorities arrived, they met with Ryan's wife and daughter who exited the home and began to try to communicate with Ryan, but were not successful.

At some point during the incident, Ryan exited the home into the garage and allegedly pointed a gun at officers, which prompted authorities to "use less lethal force." Authorities were unable to bring Ryan into custody at that point.

Some time after negotiators and tactical teams were called, Ryan exited the home and police took him into custody.

Ryan was transported to a local hospital under police watch for a bullet wound to his hand that Tempe officials say was self inflicted.

It is unclear what charges Ryan will face. Officials are investigating the incident.

Ryan was the director of the Arizona Department of Corrections until he retired in 2019 following ABC15's "Unlocked and Unsafe" investigation that exposed cell door issues at Arizona's Lewis Prison.