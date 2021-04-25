Watch
FD: Man hospitalized after suffering serious burn injuries in Tempe house fire

Tempe Fire Department
McClintock and Baseline house fire
Posted at 5:49 PM, Apr 24, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — Firefighters say a man has been hospitalized with serious burn injuries after a fire broke out at a Tempe home Saturday.

Fire crews from Tempe and Chandler were called to the fire near McClintock Drive and Baseline Road around 5 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke billowing from a single-story home. Officials say firefighters made an aggressive attack and were able to keep the fire from spreading to a second home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Tempe Fire Chief Andrea Glass.

