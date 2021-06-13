FD: 2-year-old dies after being found floating in Tempe pool

TEMPE, AZ — A 2-year-old boy has died after being found floating in a pool in Tempe Saturday night.

Firefighters say they responded to a home near McClintock Drive and Warner Road at around 8 p.m.

Crews began treatment and transported the boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Following the call, Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says, "We continue to stress the importance of watching kids at all times. One drowning is too many and it can take only two seconds or two inches of water for a child to drown."

Tempe Police and Tempe Fire crews responded to a call of a 2 year old in a pool in the 8600 block of S Willow Dr. We are sad to share that the child is now deceased. We grieve with the family as they work through this tragedy. Please watch children around water at all times. pic.twitter.com/GC4W9bHUsE — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) June 13, 2021

Details surrounding this incident have not been released at this time.