FD: 2-year-old dies after being found floating in Tempe pool

Posted at 8:48 PM, Jun 12, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — A 2-year-old boy has died after being found floating in a pool in Tempe Saturday night.

Firefighters say they responded to a home near McClintock Drive and Warner Road at around 8 p.m.

Crews began treatment and transported the boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Following the call, Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says, "We continue to stress the importance of watching kids at all times. One drowning is too many and it can take only two seconds or two inches of water for a child to drown."

Details surrounding this incident have not been released at this time.

