Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake seeking $3 million from city

TEMPE, AZ — The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake while police officers watched is seeking $3 million from the City of Tempe.

On Thursday, the family of Sean Bickings filed a notice of claim alleging the city, police department and chief, fire department, and Tempe Town Lake were negligent in the May 28th death of Bickings.

"Sean Bickings family filed a Notice of Claim with the City of Tempe to seek Justice for his tragic death. His drowning caused tremendous grief to family and friends. We will have additional information to provide in the near future," stated Benjamin Taylor and Dominic Gomez, the family's attorneys.

On the day of the incident, officers were called to the area near Tempe Town Lake for reports of a possible domestic dispute on May 28 between Bickings and his partner.

Police say during their questioning, Bickings jumped a fence and entered the lake near the pedestrian bridge. He swam about 40 yards out before starting to struggle and eventually drowned in the lake.

After the incident, two Valley law enforcement agencies began investigations into how the three Tempe police officers acted as Bickings and his partner pleaded for police to help prevent the drowning.

In an administrative review by the Scottsdale Police Department, it was determined that the Tempe police officers should not have attempted to rescue Bickings. The report cites multiple reasons why the officers may not have attempted a water rescue, including the fact that Bickings may have pulled down anyone who was not properly equipped or trained to rescue him.

Following the review, the city of Tempe implemented a new initiative to help prevent drowning incidents at Tempe Town Lake and Kiwanis Lake. The initiative includes issuing a 'throw bag' to every Tempe police officer and installing new rescue devices around the lakes.