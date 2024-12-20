Watch Now
Driver with gunshot wounds crashes at Arizona Mills Mall, police investigating

Police are investigating where and when the shooting occurred
Tempe police baseline shooting
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are conducting a shooting and crash investigation that ended at Arizona Mills Mall early Friday morning.

Officials say officers saw a car driving at a high rate of speed before crashing into the mall parking lot, located near I-10 and Baseline Road.

The person in the vehicle reportedly had gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

When and where the shooting occurred and other details about what happened are still under investigation.

