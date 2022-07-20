Watch Now
DPS investigating body found off I-10 near Baseline Road

police tape
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jul 20, 2022
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a body was found next to Interstate 10 on Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Phoenix firefighters reported the discovery of a male body that was on the shoulder of I-10 near Baseline Road.

DPS says a tip was phoned into the Phoenix Fire Department regarding a possible body.

A cause of death hasn't been determined and it is unknown if it's being considered suspicious.

Police are working to identify the person and notify their next of kin.

No other details have been released.

