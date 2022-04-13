Dozens of firefighters battle mulch fire in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Dozens of firefighters were called to battle a mulch fire in Tempe Wednesday.

At about 10 a.m., Tempe Fire received reports of a fire just north of Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive.

When crews arrived they located mulch at the City's compost yard to be on fire.

Asst. Fire Chief Andrea Glass gives an update on the fire. pic.twitter.com/JPQEh62RYi — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) April 13, 2022

The fire appears to have started on the west end of the pile, according to the City of Tempe

Crews with Tempe, Phoenix, and Scottsdale fire departments were alerted to help battle the flames and separate the mulch piles.

A large plume of smoke could be seen across the Valley.

No injuries have been reported. This is an active scene and the cause is under investigation.

The city announced there will be no green materials drop off at the compost yard today due to the fire.