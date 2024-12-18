Watch Now
Devil's Advocate Bar & Grill announces closure after 15 years

TEMPE, AZ — The Devil’s Advocate Bar & Grill, a longtime staple of many within the Arizona State University community, has announced it is shutting its doors after 15 years.

Devil’s Advocate, located near Rural Road and University Drive, says it is selling its leasehold back to the property owners.

The business posted on social media Tuesday saying its closing will “make way for an exciting new development project in the area," though further details were not immediately provided.

“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye, but we are (truly) grateful to have been part of something so special,” owner Jarred Stetser said in a statement.

It will operate through Dec. 28, 2024.

