Demonstrators rally outside Tempe council meeting after man drowns in Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE — A budget meeting in Tempe Thursday was met by demonstrators speaking out after a man drowned in Tempe Town Lake.

Police are under the microscope for how they responded the day Sean Bickings died.

Police say 34-year-old Bickings got into an argument with his partner near the lake. Officers on scene ran their names through a database and learned Bickings had outstanding warrants.

Police say Bickings climbed a fence and entered the lake.

Officers shouted commands and called a police boat, but never entered the water. Bickings went under and did not survive.

Community members and activists rallied outside a budget meeting saying any additional funding should go toward other resources and not the police department.

"Say his name! Madrocks! Say his name! Madrocks!" shouted the demonstrators. Bickings was affectionately known in the community as Madrocks.

Mimi Arayya and other members of local activist groups gathered outside Tempe's city council chambers.

The groups demanded the city block the budget, defund police and improve community resources.

"We keep finding ourselves yelling into the void of city bureaucracy to stop killing us, stop facilitating our death and stop encouraging out destruction with your inaction," said Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro's Arayya.

The union for Tempe Police say their officers do not have water rescue training or have the equipment to help people at risk of drowning.

"How dare they say they'd listen to us and turn around to spend $2.5 million to unfreeze 19 new police positions," said White People Against White Supremacy's Kelly Kwok.

Voices of the community carried from outside to inside in front of councilors.

"The directly told him they were not going to help him. They heard him say he was drowning," said a resident who addressed the council.

The groups instead want funding to be spend on food and backyard garden programs in Tempe's lower-income areas and permanent mental health counselors of local middle schools.