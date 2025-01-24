Death investigation underway outside of Tempe QuikTrip

TEMPE, AZ — A death investigation is underway after a person died at a QuikTrip store in Tempe early Friday morning.

The scene is located near Loop 101 and University Drive.

Police say surveillance cameras showed that a person, only identified as a man, was alone and "drove into the parking lot, got out of the car, then collapsed."

A few minutes after the man collapsed, a customer reportedly noticed and alerted employees.

Officials are looking into what caused the man's death.

There doesn't appear to be any danger to the community, but customers should avoid the store Friday morning due to the police presence and investigation.

No further information was immediately available.