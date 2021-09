TEMPE, AZ — Crews have recovered the body of a man who jumped into Tempe Town Lake overnight and did not resurface.

According to Tempe Police Department, officials were called to the lake around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible drowning.

An 18-year-old man reportedly jumped in the water and could not be located.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue was able to recover the man's body a short time later, police say.

The incident is under investigation.