City of Tempe replaces street signs amid renaming of KKK-linked properties

TEMPE, AZ — The City of Tempe installed new Romo Jones Street street signs Friday, marking the official change from what was once a KKK-linked street name.

Romo Jones Street, formerly Laird Street, recognizes husband-and-wife pioneers Adolfo Romo and Joaquina Jones, who fought and won in court for their children to be able to attend school with white children.

The Tempe City Council originally decided to rename three parks, including Redden Park, and three streets back in 2021. Since then, a special committee has been planning the renaming of other streets and landmarks in the community.

Earlier this year, the city shared a list of the parks and streets that will be renamed:



Parque de Soza – Replaces Hudson Park. Recognizes the multigenerational pioneer Soza family.

Rancho de Sotelo – To be a special, marked area east of Rural Road and south of University Drive, designating the 160-acre ranch of the Sotelo family, including Manuela Sotelo, a respected Latina pioneer and landowner.

Obregon Street – Replaces East Laird Street. Recognizes pioneer farmer Pedro “Pete” Obregon, who was known as “Don Pedro” in the community for his work to take care of others.

Michelle Brooks-Totress Park – Replaces Redden Park. Recognizes community activist, philanthropist and volunteer Michelle Brooks-Totress.

Romo-Jones Street – Replaces West Laird Street. Recognizes husband-and-wife pioneers Adolfo Romo and Joaquina Jones, who fought and won in court for their children to be able to attend school with white children.

Thomas Lane – Replaces Hudson Lane. Recognizes Maggie and Theodore Thomas, who were an African American pioneer family and business owners.

Mary and Moses Green Park – Replaces Harelson Park. Recognizes Mary and Moses Green, who were the first African American landowners in what is now Tempe.

Ragsdale-MLK Park – Replaces Sixth Street Park. This was an additional renaming proposed by the City Council on Feb. 9, in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Lincoln Ragsdale, a prominent local Civil Rights activist, businessman, and veteran.

