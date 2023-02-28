City of Tempe accepts applications for Housing Choice Voucher program

TEMPE, AZ — The City of Tempe wants to provide rental assistance to Valley residents.

Leaders with the Community Health and Human Services department will start accepting pre-applications on Tuesday for the city's Housing Choice Voucher program.

The competitive program includes a lottery.

Potential renters who apply for the program will have to fill out an online form. Those without internet or who are having trouble with the website can make a phone call at 480-350-8076 and 480-858-2318.

Hollamby Cain is the Deputy Director for Tempe's Community Health and Human Services, she and her team have spent months planning for Tuesday.

"There is electricity around the office right now because we know our waitlists do not open very frequently. When they are open, they are essentially offering hope to a number of people who are living in crisis,” added Cain.

Cain’s office will accept pre-applications for only two weeks starting 8 a.m. on Tuesday, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Cain expects 7,000 to 10,000 people to apply during the two-week window.

"That's the purpose of the lottery. We do anticipate getting too many people because we've had the waitlist open for so long. So, to mitigate that if you will, we are selecting 3,000 people from everyone who applies,” added Cain.

The program provides assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help families in renting homes on the private market.

All families and individuals can apply, but eligibility requires households to meet certain income levels as noted on the city’s website.

The city also gives preferences to those currently living or working in Tempe.