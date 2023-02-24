Pre-applications for Tempe housing vouchers available next week

TEMPE, AZ — Housing vouchers will soon be made available for those in Tempe.

Pre-applications for the Housing Voucher (HVC) Program waitlist will be accepted beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 28.

The City of Tempe will make the pre-application vouchers available online here, however, people requiring special assistance or who do not have internet access can call the city for help.

Pre-applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 13.

“In the City of Tempe, we are committed to increasing access to affordable housing. The Housing Choice Voucher program offers a way to fulfill this commitment,” said Irma Hollamby Cain, deputy director for Community Health and Human Services.

The HCV Program, also known as Section 8, provides rental assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The vouchers are used to assist low-income families in renting homes on the private market. With the voucher, a person pays about 30-40% of their income toward rent and utilities.

Officials warn the demand for housing assistance often exceeds the limited resources available.

Tempe gives preferences to those who:

is/are living or working in Tempe. has been terminated from the City of Tempe’s program due to insufficient funding. has been a victim of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking within the last five years.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Pre-applications will only be accepted Feb. 28-March 13.

The city will hold a lottery to add 3,000 households to the waitlist.

Selected applicants are placed onto the city’s HCV waitlist.

Pre-applicants not selected will have to reapply for assistance at another time.

All households who submit a pre-application will be notified regarding the outcome of the lottery.

All families and individuals may apply, however, to be eligible the household must meet income requirements.

To learn more information about the pre-application process, click here.