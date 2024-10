TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say a vehicle crashed into an apartment building Monday night.

Officials say it happened near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive just after 10 p.m.

The driver was taken to a hospital, it is unknown what their injuries are.

Police say impairment is believed to be a factor.

Tempe police say some residents were evacuated as officials continue with the investigation.

It is unknown what led to the crash.