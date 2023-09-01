Watch Now
Blowing dust, thunderstorms delay ASU-Southern Utah football coming out of half

Heavy storms rolled into the Valley from the South Thursday night, bringing dust, wind, thunder and rain, with this view from Ahwatukee before 9 p.m.
Posted at 9:35 PM, Aug 31, 2023
TEMPE, AZ — Weather was a concern at halftime of the Arizona State game against Southern Utah in Tempe on Thursday, causing the game to be put on pause.

Arizona State officials suspended play for at least 45 minutes coming out of halftime after blowing dust and wind hit Mountain America Stadium to end the first half. As of 9:30 p.m. the ASU game remains on a delay due to active storms in the area.

