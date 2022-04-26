Barricade situation underway at Tempe Marketplace following assault of ranger

TEMPE, AZ — Police are working a barricade situation at Tempe Marketplace after an individual possibly assaulted a park ranger, according to Mesa police.

A officer responded to a call of park ranger possibly assaulted at Mesa's Riverview Park near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

An RV that may have been involved in the incident left the park and ended up at Tempe Marketplace, near McClintock Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

The individual refused to get out of the RV and police are reportedly treating it as a barricade situation.

Tempe police are assisting Mesa police with the incident.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.