ASU Research Park to be home to major Chips for America research and development facility

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona State University Research Park will be home to the third CHIPS for America research and development flagship facility, according to an announcement Monday.

The facility, located near Loop 101 and Elliot Road, is expected to host the “world’s first 300mm front-end semiconductor manufacturing and advancing packaging research facility.”

It is expected to be operational in 2028 and “will play a key role in driving U.S. leadership in semiconductor innovation, economic growth, and national security,” the United States Department of Commerce says.

CHIPS for America, through the Biden-Harris Administration, is working to invest in these research and development facilities as there is said to be a gap in the “lab-to-fab innovation cycle.”

According to the university, ASU President Michael Crow said, “This is the largest of three CHIPS R&D flagship facilities being launched that together represent the greatest national laboratory investments since those that came out of the Manhattan Project."

To learn more about the upcoming facility, click here.