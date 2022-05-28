ASU honors fallen veterans with reading of names

TEMPE, AZ — Officials with Arizona State University spent Friday morning honoring students and alumni that have died while serving in the military.

About 20 people showed up for the somber event that looked to celebrate those that made the ultimate sacrifice by reading off their names.

The 137 names were read off by veterans and members of the school's alumni association.

"I've been lucky, I've been able to do this a few times," said Chris Hill, an Army veteran.

Hill said he served in the military for 20 years and remembers some of his friends during this time of year.

"It's an immense honor to look at the wall, to know the names, read some of the stories," he said.

Joanna Sweatt, a Marine Corps veteran, told ABC15 she appreciates how ASU chooses to celebrate Memorial Day by reading off the names of individual veterans.

She also said people use this weekend to reflect on their sacrifice.

"Especially with where we are in our country today, we need moments of healing," she said.

Meantime, Beno Thomas said he knows firsthand what it's like to lose someone in battle.

Thomas has been deployed to combat zones four times.

"There are lots of names that come to mind...sadly. Not just one. I miss them, greatly, on days like today," he said.

"The importance of reading all those names and honoring those individuals can't be quantified," he added.