Arrest made after sex assault near ASU Tempe campus

TEMPE, AZ — An arrest has been made after a sexual assault near Arizona State University earlier this month.

ASU police say the sexual assault happened near Packard Drive and Veterans Way.

The suspect reportedly grabbed the victim from behind and held a metal knife-like object to her throat.

The victim was then taken to an unknown location near the Packard parking structure where the suspect sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect then pressed a gun-like object into the victim's back and left the area.

Police announced an arrest Friday and are expected to provide more information Friday afternoon.