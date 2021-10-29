Watch
Arrest made after sex assault near ASU Tempe campus

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this July 25, 2018, file photo, pedestrians cross over University Avenue on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz. As concerns about the virus outbreak spread, universities all over the world are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs. One diagnosis was confirmed at ASU and another at the University of Massachusetts at Boston, which said the infected student had recently traveled to Wuhan. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 11:26 AM, Oct 29, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — An arrest has been made after a sexual assault near Arizona State University earlier this month.

ASU police say the sexual assault happened near Packard Drive and Veterans Way.

The suspect reportedly grabbed the victim from behind and held a metal knife-like object to her throat.

The victim was then taken to an unknown location near the Packard parking structure where the suspect sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect then pressed a gun-like object into the victim's back and left the area.

Police announced an arrest Friday and are expected to provide more information Friday afternoon.

