ASU police looking for armed suspect accused of sexual assault

<p>Arizona State University </p>
Posted at 9:41 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 12:45:42-04

TEMPE, AZ — Police are looking for an armed suspect accused of sexually assaulting a victim near the Arizona State University Tempe campus Sunday.

ASU police received a report of a sexual assault that happened near Packard Drive and Veterans Way this morning.

The suspect reportedly grabbed the victim from behind and held a metal knife-like object to her throat.

The victim was then taken to an unknown location near the Packard parking structure where the suspect sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect then pressed a gun-like object into the victim's back and then left the area.

Both Tempe and ASU police officers responded and were unable to locate the suspect.

He is being described as a dark-skinned man, taller than 5 feet 8 inches, has short curly hair, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jean shorts with a belt.

Police say he is considered to be armed with a knife and a gun.

Call police immediately if you have any information.

