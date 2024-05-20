Watch Now
Arizona State University courses to be held online after flooding causes cooling issue on campus

ABC15 has reached out to the university for more information
Posted at 5:46 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 09:40:37-04

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University is asking faculty to work remotely and for courses to be moved online after flooding caused a cooling issue on the Tempe campus.

A notice posted Sunday evening on X, formerly Twitter, says a flooding incident at the Central Plant building "affected the cooling for many campus buildings."

ABC15 obtained an email sent by the university that said the flooding was caused by a water line break on Saturday.

Screenshot 2024-05-20 at 6.39.55 AM.png

The "University Services, Fulton Center, University Center A,B,C, and ASU Police" buildings are not impacted by the issue, ASU says.

ASU says any employees based in Tempe who can work remotely should do so starting Monday, May 20.

One session of summer courses started last week, according to ASU's website, and according to the notice, "Faculty must move courses online."

ABC15 has reached out to school officials for more information on what this means for those on the campus and when the issue may be fixed.

