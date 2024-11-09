ABC15 gets exclusive look inside Tempe hotel-turned-shelter for homeless community

TEMPE, AZ — The City of Tempe revamped its Sue's Espacio shelter for those experiencing homelessness in an old hotel.

The city bought the Rodeway Inn hotel on Apache Boulevard in 2021 using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

It usually has vacancies and ABC15 has learned that it has the ability to help even more people.

Reporter Ford Hatchett got an exclusive first look inside the shelter, including what amenities and services it has to offer for those in need.

Learn more about the Sue's Espacio shelter and Tempe's efforts to reduce homelessness in the video player above.