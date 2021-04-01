"A Mountain" Challenge kicks off in Tempe

TEMPE — If you like to hike, or you are looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors, the Downtown Tempe Authority has created the "A Mountain" Challenge.

The two-month competition kicks off Thursday. You can register online here.

From now until May 31, you can hike "A Mountain" on your own time. Participants will log their hikes via a portal and earn milestone prizes from local merchants based on the number of times they climb "A Mountain."

Participants who hike the mountain at least 40 times will be eligible to win the grand prize, a new Zebra Z1 e-bike.

"It takes about 15 minutes and if you hike it 40 times that's the equivalent of hiking Mount Everest," said Executive Director of the Downtown Tempe Authority Kate Borders. "So, we're hoping that people will come do this on their own time. You can be distanced, you can be safe, and get you back out experiencing our downtown."

Additional entries for the grand prize will be awarded to anyone who tags @downtowntempe in their social media posts, using #AMtnChallenge 2021.

A grand prize presentation event is planned for Saturday, June 5.