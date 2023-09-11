9/11 Tempe Healing Field honoring victims

TEMPE, AZ — More than two decades after tragedy struck the United States on September 11, the Tempe Healing Field is working to make sure the victims' memories are not forgotten.

On Sunday evening, a patriotic concert was held at Tempe Beach Park with more than 3,000 flags arranged. Each one displays a name and a story of a life taken far too soon 22 years ago.

“It’s sad to see all these people,” Peng Zheng said. “When you walk by and read their story you kind of realize it makes it more close to us."

On Monday morning, there will be a reading of the names of the victims beginning at 5:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane hit the North Tower.

Yellow ribbons mark the flags belonging to first responders.

Boots at a flag’s base mark the flags of service members.

Teddy bears mark the flags of children killed — some who were the same age as the kids visiting Tempe on Sunday.

“I don’t even know if they watched the video of that event but I think it’s really important for them to realize that, OK, we’re living in a world that maybe sometimes there’s terrorists or something bad happens, but we need to keep hope,” Zheng said while holding his son.