Twos-day wedding at Del Taco on a Taco Tuesday

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Millions are expected to get married today, and one local couple did it right…with tacos!

They even sealed the deal at 2:22 this afternoon.

Ralph and Sarah Vandercook have been waiting for this day for months.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead and it just hasn’t set in. It’s crazy,” said the bride.

They tell ABC15, they didn’t want to get married on just any day. Wanting the day to be memorable, they decided to get married on 2-22-22 on a taco Tuesday.

“Just wanted to do something fun. Something interesting and different…and with it being 2-22-22 on a Tuesday, why not?!” said the groom.

The couple says they love going to the Del Taco located in Queen Creek, located near E Rittenhouse Road and S Ellsworth Loop.

Almost as much as they love each other they said.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had a wedding in Del Taco,” said Brent Veach.

Veach is the Owner of this Del Taco in Queen Creek.

He says the newly Vandercook’s called to see if he could make their dream wedding a reality.

“And I thought, this is wonderful. Let’s do it. They are huge Del Taco fans and we love it,” added Veach.

So, they made it happen.

“Sara, my sweetheart, our marriage is about giving and taking, and kissing and loving,” said Ralph during his vows.

“I’m so glad to have you on this wild ride called life,” added Sarah in her vows.

Though Tuesday isn’t the only day filled with wonder in February.

This week is also palindrome week, which means the date every day until the end of the month will read the same forward and backward.

While that is a cool fact, the newlyweds say 2-22-22 is a day they will "forever remember".

“We’re ready to get to Vegas,” said Sarah.

“And we’re very thankful that Del Taco allowed us to be here to do this,” Ralph told ABC15.

“We just feel honored that we could be a part of it,” Veach added.

Ben Gjebre, the brother-in-law of the newlyweds, offers this bit of advice to them:

“Patience…I think is the key thing in marriage. Patience and every time they get in a fight, come back to Del Taco and do a reset.”