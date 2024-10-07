The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new Queen Creek temple

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A new Mormon temple is expected to be built in the far East Valley, according to a recent announcement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Queen Creek Arizona Temple will mark the eighth temple in the state, according to the announcement made on Sunday during the October 2024 General Conference.

Sixteen other temples are planned for a variety of locations around the country - including Idaho, Texas, New Jersey and Wisconsin - and around the world - including Mozambique, Ireland, Italy, and Colombia.

Arizona's other temples are located in Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, Snowflake, the Gila Valley, Tucson, and Yuma.