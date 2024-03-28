Watch Now
Queen Creek police discuss use of AI to analyze body camera footage

How is the new technology working for the department?
It has been about six months since the Queen Creek Police Department started using artificial intelligence to analyze body camera footage. The department started using the technology in fall 2023, becoming the first department in Arizona to do so.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Mar 27, 2024
Countless hours of body camera footage go through the AI tools, “to help ensure standardization and accountability,” the tech company said during the initial announcement.

The main goal is to analyze more footage in a shorter amount of time, organizing it so it can be used for review and further coaching among law enforcement.

ABC15 spoke with Queen Creek officials Wednesday about how the tools are working for the department.

